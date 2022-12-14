Cabling specialist buys 50 Bobcats

Some of Svella's new Bobcat E17-trailer combinations

Carlisle-based Lloyd Ltd, the Bobcat dealer for northern England and southern Scotland, has taken an order for 50 Bobcat E17 mini-excavators for Svella Connect, also based in Carlisle.

The Bobcat E17s – fitted with either a canopy or a cab – will be used by Svella’s mobile teams to dig cable trenches in which to lay the cables.

As well as the 50 mini-excavators, Svella has also bought a matching trailer for each machine.

Lloyd chief executive Barry Lloyd said: “This is the largest single order for Bobcat machines and trailers we have ever had, which shows how significant Svella’s investment is and the extensive scope of the work they will be carrying out across the country.”

Svella was set up in 2018 in Carlisle by former Stobart executives Andrew Tinkler and Ben Whawell to invest in under-performing companies. When NMCN collapsed in October 2021, Svella acquired the telecoms, plant hire, transport and accommodation business divisions of NMCN, securing more than 680 jobs out of the 1,700 total employees across the group.

In July this year it also acquired Aberla Energy and Aberla Utilities from the administrators of Warrington-based Aberla Group. [See previous report here.]

