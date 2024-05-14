Caddick appoints new regional MD

Steve Ford (right) with group managing director Paul Dodsworth

Steve Ford has joined Caddick Construction from Marrico Asset Management where he was development director for more than eight years. Before that, he was with Laing O’Rourke for 10 years.

His previous projects include Leeds Hyatt Hotel, Central Square Office development, Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre, Heathrow Terminal 2a, HSBC Northern Data Centre, Barnsley schools programme and the refurbishment of Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

On joining Caddick, he said: “Joining such an established company with an excellent reputation and legacy is something I’m very proud of. Caddick is well-known for delivering high-quality projects, and as the business grows so does its expertise. With a varied portfolio of project work in my career to-date, I look forward to steering the business’ continued growth while retaining everything that makes Caddick such a success.”

Caddick Construction group managing director Paul Dodsworth added: “Steve has an excellent track record for managing and delivering exceptional developments and I’m very pleased to be welcoming him to the business. We are excited about the future in our Yorkshire and Northeast business. Caddick Construction has had a fantastic year across the board, and we as a collective are determined to continue to grow in a sustainable, controlled and profitable way building on our team’s passion to deliver safely for clients and customers across the regions.”

