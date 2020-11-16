Caddick to build Warrington youth centre

Warrington Youth Zone is designed by Seven Architecture,

The Warrington Youth Zone will have sports and leisure facilities including an indoor climbing wall, a sports hall, dance and drama studio, training kitchen, arts & crafts room, a gym, and a music room with recording studio.

Caddick will begin construction of the £6.9m facility this month. I is being build int Warrington’s stadium quarter next to the University Technical College (UTC) off Dallam Lane.

The project team consists of Seven Architecture, HL Engineers, Hurstwood Environmental Consulting and Walker Sime.

It is the 12th such project being delivered by charity OnSide Youth Zones and follows the recently opened Hideout Youth Zone in Gorton, Manchester.

Adam Poyner, head of construction for OnSide Youth Zones, said: “It’s great to see another Youth Zone project join OnSide’s ever-growing network of much-needed Youth Zone facilities across the country, which provide opportunities and raise aspirations for young people from all backgrounds.”

Ian Threadgold, managing director of Caddick Construction NW said: “The Youth Zone is specially designed to stand out and provide a visible landmark that will attract and inspire the young people who will enjoy and benefit from the many activities. It is a 21st Century facility that is so far removed from the old youth clubs we probably remember growing up with.”

