Caddick wins its first Midlands contract

Caddick will build a block of flats in Birmingham's Icknield Port Loop, surrounded by canals

Caddick Construction Group has been appointed to build the next phase at Port Loop, a joint venture development by Urban Splash and Places for People in Birmingham.

The £14m contract will see Caddick Construction build phase 2B within the Icknield Port Loop, which is a block of 58 flats as part of the 43-acre island community next to Birmingham Canal.

It is Caddick’s first project in the Midlands and follows the appointment of Ray O’Sullivan as regional director in July and the opening of premises in Birmingham.

Caddick Construction managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “Ray joined our business in July and we have hit the ground running, building an established regional team and securing new premises to serve clients across the Midlands. Our appointment to the next phase of Port Loop is another stride forward in our plans to grow in the Midlands, and is a mark of the confidence the partners have in our new but extremely capable and expert team.”

Ray O’Sullivan, who previously worked for Mac Group and Sisk, added: “Caddick Construction Group is a new presence in the Midlands, but between myself and the Midlands team we have extensive knowledge of the regional market, making us the perfect construction partner for Urban Splash and Places for People. Underpinning this exciting project will be our regional supply chain partners, with which we are already working to ensure an efficient mobilisation on site.”

