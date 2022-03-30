Canary Wharf plans 22-storey laboratory

Canary Wharf

On completion in 2026, it will be the largest commercial wet lab enabled life science building in Europe, the developers said.

The 750,000 sq ft wet lab enabled building is the first phase of a new centre for health and life sciences to be built on the 3.3-hectare North Quay site next to the new Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) station.

Designed by KPF, the building will create “a campus under one roof”, they said, housing SMEs, academics and international healthcare and pharmaceutical companies.

Canary Wharf Group chief executive Shobi Khan said: “Canary Wharf Group has been developing a vision for health and life sciences since 2019 and we are proud to be working with an exceptional partner in Kadans, the European leader in the development and management of life sciences buildings and ecosystems. We are creating a world class building that will provide state of the art laboratory, office and innovation space for some of the most exciting and fast-growing businesses in the health and life sciences sector.”

“Canary Wharf is a true live, work and play destination, with 20 acres of outdoor green space, 5km of dockside boardwalks, hundreds of shops, restaurants and leisure facilities. We have developed 2,300 apartments on site with another 2,300 homes currently under construction – we have homes for every income level, which will enable researchers and their colleagues to live close by. There could not be a better environment for the UK’s most innovative life sciences businesses.”

Michel Leemhuis, chief executive of Kadans Science Partner, added: “Kadans aims to contribute to the innovative power of the life sciences sector by developing state-of-the-art lab buildings as well as offering support and an international community.”

“This joint venture with Canary Wharf Group, which is fully supported by our sponsor and partner AXA IM Alts, provides us with a rare opportunity to not only develop a significant and sustainable new life sciences lab building, which will be the largest in Europe, but also for it to be the catalyst for a new world leading life sciences cluster and ecosystem in the UK capital.”

