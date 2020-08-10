Capita secures £355m TfL contract extension

Transport for London has extended Capita’s contracts for monitoring its congestion charge, the low emission zone (LEZ) and the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) from October 2021 to October 2026.

Under a separate contract, Capita will also take on new work associated with the expansion of ULEZ and the new direct vision standards (DVS) for lorries.

The two contracts are together worth £355m over the five-year term.

From October 2001 ULEZ will increase from central London to the entire area within London’s North Circular and South Circular roads.

The DVS scheme monitors heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) to ensure the driver can see adequately through the cab windows.

Capita processes an average of 1.5 million roadside images a day. Under the new contract it is migrating the existing technology to the Cloud to help it scale up. An additional 900 staff will help deliver the expanded service, mostly working from home.

Capita chief executive Jon Lewis said: “These new contracts will see us build on our existing partnership, which has already seen us launch ULEZ on time and on budget, and will draw on our track record of transformation and digitally enabled services, as well as adding value for our shareholders.

“Working with Transport for London, we will roll out new, expanded programmes that reduce the effects of air pollution on Londoners and make the streets safer for all road users and pedestrians.”

