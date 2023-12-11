Cardiff appointment for Bruton Knowles

Aled Jenkins

Aled Jenkins joined Bruton Knowles in Cardiff as an associate in 2004, four years after graduating.

With this new appointment, Bruton Knowles is expecting to see business grow.

“My goal is to significantly enhance Bruton Knowles’ presence in the region,” said the new head of building consultancy in Wales. “We're entering an era of remarkable opportunities in the Welsh market, from private residential developments to public sector initiatives.

“I envision us not just being a part of these projects but leading the way with innovative solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs. We will leverage our existing relationships and key public sector frameworks to position ourselves as a go-to consultancy for project and property advice in Wales.”

