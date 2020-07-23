Case revamps its telematics

The dashboard now has a horizontal menu across the top of the screen above five widgets for core operating information, including equipment summary, equipment search, fuel level reports and alarm status. An dropdown menu accesses main reports, fleet info and maintenance overviews. Alerts for geofence, curfew and fault codes are also visible in the dashboard.

“The new Case SiteWatch telematics platform presents users with a high level of critical data on a very clear and intuitive dashboard, whether you’re at your desk or on your tablet in the field,” said Marnix Korpershoek, telematics sales manager at Case parent company CNH Industrial.

Still not standard fitment, Case SiteWatch is an optional extra available to order from the factory. It is also available for retrofit with subscription.

