Cat introduces telematics app for mobile devices

Cat app shown on mobile telephone

Caterpillar says that its new Cat App delivers simplified, streamlined data directly to mobile devices, helping customers monitor machine location and health, react faster to fault codes and maximise uptime.

It is designed for contractors who need to track critical machine operating data from the field.

“App development included 150 customers and dealers from around the world to learn what they considered most important from their telematics data,” said Fred Rio, director of digital and technology at Caterpillar Construction Industries. “The vast majority of the feedback, regardless of brand fell into three customer challenges: tracking machine hours and location, receiving equipment fault codes, and managing maintenance without being tied to the computer back at the office.”

This new mobile equipment management tool gives customers a way to monitor their entire fleet, request parts and service, and connect with their Cat dealer from the work site, the manufacturer says. The exact location of all equipment tracked by the app is displayed on the mobile device, along with the machine’s operating hours, health and utilisation data.

Cat App is available on both iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded from Apple iTunes or Google Play store. Once downloaded, the user can log in by using existing credentials to load previously stored Cat machine data. New users can sign up and enter equipment data into the app by clicking “Get Started.” Data can also be viewed and uploaded on the companion site, https://my.cat.com, by logging in and supplying asset information.