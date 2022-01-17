Catalyst seeks partner for Brackley development

The proposed Brackley development has been planned and designed by Hester Architects

Catalyst Housing Limited (CHL) is the owner of development land at Turweston Road, Brackley with detailed planning consent for 350 residential units. It is seeking a private sector developer partner to form a joint venture to build out the site.

The scheme, designed by Hester Architects, will be a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom properties in a range of different types. The new neighbourhood will feature a selection of apartments through to larger detached family homes.

The joint venture partner is expected to bring investment as well as expertise, and work with the housing association to optimise post planning design. It will undertake phased construction and sell the private houses built as part of the scheme. All intermediate and affordable units will be bought from the JV by CHL at an appropriate market rate.

For more information about this opportunity, see our Contract Leads section or the Delta eSourcing portal.

