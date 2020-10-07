CCG starts work on Stirling care home

The latest scheme for the Scottish private care provider will be built in Stirling. The 50-bed Livilands Luxury Suites Care Facility will include private rooms with en-suite facilities, a hair & beauty salon, café and private gardens.

It is the fourth time CCG has worked with Morrison Community Care Group since 2017 and the second project to have begun this year, following the start of work on the 56-bed Queens Harbour View Luxury Suites in Troon in February.

Morrison Community Care Group managing director Paul Sokhi said: “As a group, we continue to strive to lead the way with design and technology to provide safe, luxury, fit-for-purpose facilities for our current and future services users. These facilities are greatly required, not just to meet the shortage of care beds, but to allow a safe place for our most vulnerable members of society during this covid-19 pandemic, as well as any future pandemics.

“In order to keep our Service Users safe, we are ensuring Livilands Suites features safe ventilation systems, a visiting room, small self-contained units, separate staff toilet/changing facilities, outdoor space, PPE stations and handwash sinks.”

CCG managing director David Wylie added: “Morrison Community Care’s ambition matches our own in that we want to deliver industry-leading standards of care for the elderly across Scotland. With an ageing population, the provision of high-quality care is becoming more and more important and from a CCG perspective, we will do whatever we can to promote resident comfort by ensuring quality standards and enhanced energy performance.

“Our successful partnership has spanned the breadth of the country and we look forward to bringing both of our live projects to fruition in 2021.”

