CCG wins £8.5m housing maintenance contract

The four-year programme involves the installation of new kitchens and bathrooms in the homes, which are to the west of Glasgow city centre, as well as other various upgrades including heating and rewiring.

CCG asset management manager Stephen Riley said: “Whiteinch and Scotstoun Housing Association has been a client of the CCG Group for many years, most notably with asset management, so we are delighted to work with them once again with this major contract. The association has always looked to improve housing stock wherever possible and in support of them and their tenants, we will carry out these works diligently – and safely – to deliver the highest standard of finish and service.

The Whiteinch contract was procured via the Procurement for Housing Scotland (PfH Scotland) Kitchen & Bathroom Framework and is set to begin this autumn.

PfH commercial manager Chris McGinn added: “PfH Scotland are delighted to be supporting Whiteinch & Scotstoun Housing Association in the delivery of such an important project. Our frameworks offer an efficient, compliant route to market ensuring our clients achieve the best possible value, and our end-to-end service ensures clients receive all necessary support and guidance throughout the lifetime of the contract. I look forward to continuing to work closely with both WSHA and CCG to ensure that this programme is delivered to the highest possible standards.”

