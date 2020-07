Cemex said that the plant closure would affect 110 employees who are based at the plant, with the majority of redundancies happening before the end of July.

The company said that shutting South Ferriby would enable it ‘to optimise’ its network in the region.

“This is part of an ongoing strategy to strengthen the Cemex portfolio and secure its place as a global leader in the industry,” it said.

