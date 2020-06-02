Change of leadership for Driver

New chief executive Mark Wheeler

Gordon Wilkinson left the company on 31st May 2020 after a four-year turnaround programme.

The new chief executive of Driver Group is Mark Wheeler, an engineer and surveyor who has been with the company for 14 years, latterly as chief operating officer.

Steve Norris, the former Conservative MP and transport minister who these days is chairman of Driver Group, said: "In the four years that Gordon has led the company he has overseen the transformation of the business from a challenging financial position to one which is now consistently profitable, has cash reserves and, before the current Covid-19 crisis, had recommenced the payment of dividends. In 2018 Gordon accepted the Large Company Turnaround of the Year award from the UK Institute for Turnaround. A great job well executed. He now leaves us with our thanks and good wishes.”

He added: “I am confident that the new leadership team headed by Mark Wheeler and ably supported by our chief financial officer, David Kilgour, will lead Driver Group to further successes in the future."

Gordon Wilkinson said: "I am immensely proud of the turnaround which has been achieved over the last four years, which has placed Driver Group in a strong position as the country comes out of lockdown. I would like to thank the shareholders for the faith they placed in me during this period, and am certain that their loyalty to Driver Group during difficult times will be well rewarded."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk