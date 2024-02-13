CHIC's £3.2bn newbuild framework: the full list

  1. Instagram
Wed February 14 2024

1 day A consortium of housing associations and local authorities has selected suppliers for a newbuild framework agreement.

The newbuild development framework for affordable homes has been put together by Communities & Housing Investment Consortium Ltd (CHIC), a purchasing organisation representing registered providers.

The eight-year framework is valued at up to £3.2bn.

The framework lots and workstreams offer a compliant route to market for CHIC member organisations to procure construction works and consultancy services for a range of project types, from small infill and garage sites to large estate regeneration projects. It also provides system build methods (or ‘modern’ methods) including fully modular, frame & panel and turnkey options.

Structured into three lots with national coverage, the framework incorporates the following elements:

Lot 1 for consultancy services covers project management, architectural, structural and civil engineering and principal designer services.

Lot 2 offers traditional & main contractors for MMC, fully modular supply-only solutions, frame and panel supply-only options and contractor/manufacturer turnkey services. This lot is valued at £2.5bn over the eight-year term of the framework.

Lot 3 is for development and regeneration. It is intended for large-scale projects, providing a comprehensive approach to urban renewal. It offers solutions for newbuild developments, refurbishment, retrofitting and cross-subsidised housing for sale. This lot is valued at £650m over the full term.

CHIC members can access the framework via mini-tender or direct award, offering flexibility in procurement processes.

CHIC head of development Sarah Davey said: "This framework offers our members an inclusive approach, encouraging innovation, efficiency and social value outcomes. We believe it will help our members to deliver their newbuild developments efficiently, setting a gold standard for the industry."

Lot 1: Consultancy Services

Workstream 1 – Project Management Services including Employers Agents

  • AA Projects
  • Airey Miller
  • Baily Garner
  • Calfordseaden
  • Faithorn Farrell Timms
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • John Rowan & Partners
  • Kartar Consulting
  • Kendall Kingscott
  • MA Cost Consulting
  • Martin Arnold
  • MGAC
  • Michael Dyson Associates
  • Pellings
  • Randall
  • Simmonds
  • RG&P
  • Rider Levett Bucknall UK
  • Ridge & Partners
  • Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants
  • The Fulker Consultancy
  • Thornton & Firkin

Workstream 2 – Architectural Services

  • Austin-Smith Lord
  • Baily Garner
  • BM3 Architecture
  • BoonBrown
  • Calfordseaden
  • Etc Design
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • JM Architects
  • Kendall Kingscott
  • MA Cost Consulting
  • Martin Arnold
  • Modularize
  • Pellings
  • PRP
  • Quattro Design Architects
  • RG&P
  • Ridge & Partners
  • Richards Partington Architects

Workstream 3 – Structural and Civil Engineering Services

  • Building Design Consultants
  • Calfordseaden
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • Price & Myers
  • Ridge & Partners
  • Stantec UK
  • Sutcliffe Projects

Workstream 4 – Principal Designer Services

  • AA Projects
  • Airey Miller
  • Baily Garner
  • BM3 Architecture
  • Calfordseaden
  • Frankham Consultancy Group
  • John Rowan & Partners
  • Kartar Consulting
  • Kendall Kingscott
  • MA Cost Consulting
  • Martin Arnold
  • Pellings
  • Potter Raper
  • Randall Simmonds
  • Rider Levett Bucknall UK
  • Ridge & Partners
  • Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants
  • Sutcliffe Projects
  • The Fulker Consultancy
  • Thornton and Firkin

Lot 2: Contractors/MMC Manufacturers

Workstream 1 – Contractors (traditional & main contractors for MMC)

  • Boom Construction
  • EH Allingham Construction (NI)
  • Equans
  • Galliford Try Construction  (large projects only)
  • Higgins Partnerships
  • J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
  • Lovell Partnerships  (excluding small projects)
  • Mulalley
  • Seddon Construction

Workstream 2 – Fully modular (supply only)

  • Corehaus
  • Modpods International
  • Rollalong
  • Tophat Communities

Workstream 3 – Frame and panel (supply only)

  • Donaldson Timber Systems
  • Starship Homes

Workstream 4 – Contractor/manufacturer turnkey option

  • EH Allingham Construction (NI)
  • Galliford Try Construction   (large projects only)
  • J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
  • Rollalong
  • Seddon Construction

Lot 3: Development & Regeneration

  • Boom Construction
  • Equans
  • Galliford Try Construction  (large projects only)
  • Higgins Partnerships
  • Lovell Partnerships
  • Mulalley
  • Seddon Construction

Galliford Try said that it anticipates accessing the framework to build low and medium rise affordable apartments, building on its existing capabilities in the build-to-rent market. Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Our group has a strong track record in residential developments, and the affordable homes market is a key adjacent sector for our business."

