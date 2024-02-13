CHIC's £3.2bn newbuild framework: the full list

The newbuild development framework for affordable homes has been put together by Communities & Housing Investment Consortium Ltd (CHIC), a purchasing organisation representing registered providers.
The eight-year framework is valued at up to £3.2bn.
The framework lots and workstreams offer a compliant route to market for CHIC member organisations to procure construction works and consultancy services for a range of project types, from small infill and garage sites to large estate regeneration projects. It also provides system build methods (or ‘modern’ methods) including fully modular, frame & panel and turnkey options.
Structured into three lots with national coverage, the framework incorporates the following elements:
Lot 1 for consultancy services covers project management, architectural, structural and civil engineering and principal designer services.
Lot 2 offers traditional & main contractors for MMC, fully modular supply-only solutions, frame and panel supply-only options and contractor/manufacturer turnkey services. This lot is valued at £2.5bn over the eight-year term of the framework.
Lot 3 is for development and regeneration. It is intended for large-scale projects, providing a comprehensive approach to urban renewal. It offers solutions for newbuild developments, refurbishment, retrofitting and cross-subsidised housing for sale. This lot is valued at £650m over the full term.
CHIC members can access the framework via mini-tender or direct award, offering flexibility in procurement processes.
CHIC head of development Sarah Davey said: "This framework offers our members an inclusive approach, encouraging innovation, efficiency and social value outcomes. We believe it will help our members to deliver their newbuild developments efficiently, setting a gold standard for the industry."
The full list
Lot 1: Consultancy Services
Workstream 1 – Project Management Services including Employers Agents
- AA Projects
- Airey Miller
- Baily Garner
- Calfordseaden
- Faithorn Farrell Timms
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- John Rowan & Partners
- Kartar Consulting
- Kendall Kingscott
- MA Cost Consulting
- Martin Arnold
- MGAC
- Michael Dyson Associates
- Pellings
- Randall
- Simmonds
- RG&P
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- Ridge & Partners
- Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants
- The Fulker Consultancy
- Thornton & Firkin
Workstream 2 – Architectural Services
- Austin-Smith Lord
- Baily Garner
- BM3 Architecture
- BoonBrown
- Calfordseaden
- Etc Design
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- JM Architects
- Kendall Kingscott
- MA Cost Consulting
- Martin Arnold
- Modularize
- Pellings
- PRP
- Quattro Design Architects
- RG&P
- Ridge & Partners
- Richards Partington Architects
Workstream 3 – Structural and Civil Engineering Services
- Building Design Consultants
- Calfordseaden
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- Price & Myers
- Ridge & Partners
- Stantec UK
- Sutcliffe Projects
Workstream 4 – Principal Designer Services
- AA Projects
- Airey Miller
- Baily Garner
- BM3 Architecture
- Calfordseaden
- Frankham Consultancy Group
- John Rowan & Partners
- Kartar Consulting
- Kendall Kingscott
- MA Cost Consulting
- Martin Arnold
- Pellings
- Potter Raper
- Randall Simmonds
- Rider Levett Bucknall UK
- Ridge & Partners
- Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants
- Sutcliffe Projects
- The Fulker Consultancy
- Thornton and Firkin
Lot 2: Contractors/MMC Manufacturers
Workstream 1 – Contractors (traditional & main contractors for MMC)
- Boom Construction
- EH Allingham Construction (NI)
- Equans
- Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)
- Higgins Partnerships
- J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
- Lovell Partnerships (excluding small projects)
- Mulalley
- Seddon Construction
Workstream 2 – Fully modular (supply only)
- Corehaus
- Modpods International
- Rollalong
- Tophat Communities
Workstream 3 – Frame and panel (supply only)
- Donaldson Timber Systems
- Starship Homes
Workstream 4 – Contractor/manufacturer turnkey option
- EH Allingham Construction (NI)
- Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)
- J Harper & Sons (Leominster)
- Rollalong
- Seddon Construction
Lot 3: Development & Regeneration
- Boom Construction
- Equans
- Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)
- Higgins Partnerships
- Lovell Partnerships
- Mulalley
- Seddon Construction
Galliford Try said that it anticipates accessing the framework to build low and medium rise affordable apartments, building on its existing capabilities in the build-to-rent market. Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Our group has a strong track record in residential developments, and the affordable homes market is a key adjacent sector for our business."
