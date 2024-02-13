CHIC's £3.2bn newbuild framework: the full list

The newbuild development framework for affordable homes has been put together by Communities & Housing Investment Consortium Ltd (CHIC), a purchasing organisation representing registered providers.

The eight-year framework is valued at up to £3.2bn.

The framework lots and workstreams offer a compliant route to market for CHIC member organisations to procure construction works and consultancy services for a range of project types, from small infill and garage sites to large estate regeneration projects. It also provides system build methods (or ‘modern’ methods) including fully modular, frame & panel and turnkey options.

Structured into three lots with national coverage, the framework incorporates the following elements:

Lot 1 for consultancy services covers project management, architectural, structural and civil engineering and principal designer services.

Lot 2 offers traditional & main contractors for MMC, fully modular supply-only solutions, frame and panel supply-only options and contractor/manufacturer turnkey services. This lot is valued at £2.5bn over the eight-year term of the framework.

Lot 3 is for development and regeneration. It is intended for large-scale projects, providing a comprehensive approach to urban renewal. It offers solutions for newbuild developments, refurbishment, retrofitting and cross-subsidised housing for sale. This lot is valued at £650m over the full term.

CHIC members can access the framework via mini-tender or direct award, offering flexibility in procurement processes.

CHIC head of development Sarah Davey said: "This framework offers our members an inclusive approach, encouraging innovation, efficiency and social value outcomes. We believe it will help our members to deliver their newbuild developments efficiently, setting a gold standard for the industry."

The full list

Lot 1: Consultancy Services

Workstream 1 – Project Management Services including Employers Agents

AA Projects

Airey Miller

Baily Garner

Calfordseaden

Faithorn Farrell Timms

Frankham Consultancy Group

John Rowan & Partners

Kartar Consulting

Kendall Kingscott

MA Cost Consulting

Martin Arnold

MGAC

Michael Dyson Associates

Pellings

Randall

Simmonds

RG&P

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

The Fulker Consultancy

Thornton & Firkin

Workstream 2 – Architectural Services

Austin-Smith Lord

Baily Garner

BM3 Architecture

BoonBrown

Calfordseaden

Etc Design

Frankham Consultancy Group

JM Architects

Kendall Kingscott

MA Cost Consulting

Martin Arnold

Modularize

Pellings

PRP

Quattro Design Architects

RG&P

Ridge & Partners

Richards Partington Architects

Workstream 3 – Structural and Civil Engineering Services

Building Design Consultants

Calfordseaden

Frankham Consultancy Group

Price & Myers

Ridge & Partners

Stantec UK

Sutcliffe Projects

Workstream 4 – Principal Designer Services

AA Projects

Airey Miller

Baily Garner

BM3 Architecture

Calfordseaden

Frankham Consultancy Group

John Rowan & Partners

Kartar Consulting

Kendall Kingscott

MA Cost Consulting

Martin Arnold

Pellings

Potter Raper

Randall Simmonds

Rider Levett Bucknall UK

Ridge & Partners

Summers-Inman Construction & Property Consultants

Sutcliffe Projects

The Fulker Consultancy

Thornton and Firkin

Lot 2: Contractors/MMC Manufacturers

Workstream 1 – Contractors (traditional & main contractors for MMC)

Boom Construction

EH Allingham Construction (NI)

Equans

Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)

Higgins Partnerships

J Harper & Sons (Leominster)

Lovell Partnerships (excluding small projects)

Mulalley

Seddon Construction

Workstream 2 – Fully modular (supply only)

Corehaus

Modpods International

Rollalong

Tophat Communities

Workstream 3 – Frame and panel (supply only)

Donaldson Timber Systems

Starship Homes

Workstream 4 – Contractor/manufacturer turnkey option

EH Allingham Construction (NI)

Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)

J Harper & Sons (Leominster)

Rollalong

Seddon Construction

Lot 3: Development & Regeneration

Boom Construction

Equans

Galliford Try Construction (large projects only)

Higgins Partnerships

Lovell Partnerships

Mulalley

Seddon Construction

Galliford Try said that it anticipates accessing the framework to build low and medium rise affordable apartments, building on its existing capabilities in the build-to-rent market. Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Our group has a strong track record in residential developments, and the affordable homes market is a key adjacent sector for our business."

