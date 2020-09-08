Chinese contractor cleared to start next phase of £700m Middlewood Locks

Middlewood Locks is designed by Whittam Cox Architects

Beijing Construction Engineering Group International (BCEGI) is main contractor and expects to start on this new phase in early 2021 with completion expected in late 2022. Phase II was topped out in February of this year and will be completed in 2021.

Phase three will comprise a further 189 new homes, adding to the 1,117 new homes either under construction or completed in the new neighbourhood, as well as 5,150 sq ft of ground floor commercial/retail accommodation and an additional 4,970 sq ft of offices.

Middlewood Locks is a joint venture between Scarborough International Properties, China’s Hualing Group, and Metro Holdings, a Singapore-listed property development and investment group.

Whittam Cox Architects is design partner and Zerum is the planning advisor.

When completed, Middlewood Locks will provide a total of 2,215 new homes and 900,000 sq ft of commercial space. Overall, the site has a gross development value of more than £700m.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk