Chinese yard to make Scottish caissons

North Sea contractor Subsea 7 has the contract for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the foundations and inter array cables for the £3bn Seagreen offshore wind farm project. It has contracted out the jackets and suction caissons to a fabrication yard in Zhuhai, China that is owned by COOEC-Fluor, a Sino-American joint venture.

The Seagreen development will be a 1,075MW offshore wind farm, comprising 114 wind turbines located off the east coast of Scotland.

It is being developed by SSE Renewables 27km off the coast of Angus. Once commissioned, it will be the largest in Scotland, providing around a million homes with energy.

Work begins this months on installing the onshore export cable along the 19km cable route between Carnoustie and Tealing.

Work to establish a construction compound next to the Carnoustie links golf course got under way last week by principal contractor Nexans ahead of the main cable installation works beginning.

First power at Seagreen is expected by the end of 2021 with the offshore wind farm expected to be completed and enter commercial operation in 2022/23.

