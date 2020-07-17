CIBSE updates sustainability guide

CBSE’s updated Guide L: Sustainability outlines the principles for sustainability for engineers, wherever they practice and wherever projects and designs are undertaken.

It is an update on the previous 2007 edition, offering guidance to engineers on how to respond to the changing sustainability agenda. Case studies illustrate latest best practice.

Aecom regional director David Cheshire, co-author and chair of the Guide L steering committee, said: “Having been involved in both the original and the new guide, it was inspiring to see how much has changed over the last 13 years and how engineers have used the increased awareness of the climate crisis to challenge and influence projects. This new edition calls for engineers to use systems thinking, building physics and even ecosystems services to create a zero carbon, circular and sustainable future.”

Guide L: Sustainability is available for £30 to CIBSE members (£70 for non-members) via cibse.org/knowledge.

