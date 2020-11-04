CITB chief hands in her notice

Sarah Beale

She will leave the CITB in September 2021, having been nearly five years in the job. The long notice period is to ensure the stability of the organisation “through these challenging times”, CITB’s statement said.

Sarah Beale has been chief executive of the CITB since January 2017, having previously held a raft of other senior roles, including chief financial officer, since joining in 2005.

As chief executive, she has overseen CITB’s metamorphosis from direct provision of training and other commercial services, including industry card schemes, into an organisation that sees its prime functions as managing the distribution of training funds on behalf of the industry, lobbying government and promoting construction careers.

CITB chair Peter Lauener said: “Sarah has been a superb chief executive for CITB, serving industry’s skills needs with dedication, and making us a stronger and more effective organisation in the process.

“Thanks to Sarah’s work, and that of her senior team, the board and I can remain confident in CITB’s commitment and ability to deliver the new strategic plan and to achieve industry endorsement of our approach in the consensus process we expect to run next year.

“We wish Sarah well for the future – whatever she does, we know she will bring the unique mix of energy, enthusiasm and expertise to bear which makes her such an effective leader.”

Sarah Beale said: “It’s been an honour to lead CITB. A part of me will always stay in this great organisation, which is full of brilliant people making a real difference to people’s lives and careers, as well as supporting construction employers across Great Britain.

“I’m proud of the work we have done together, and our record of delivery. It will be tough to leave after 16 fantastic years, but right now I’m focused on delivering our skills stability plan, including seeing through internal changes and setting up CITB to deliver beyond that, before taking a breather and identifying a new career challenge.”

