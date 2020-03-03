CITB seeks support for careers website

Go Construct gives young people information on how to start a career in the construction industry but many opportunities are going unlisted.

Go Construct directs aspiring apprentices to find apprenticeships on the relevant websites of the national and devolved governments of the UK, but not all vacancies are posted there since some employers just rely on word of mouth or only advertise locally.

CITB wants construction companies to add their apprenticeships vacancies to the National Apprenticeship Service and equivalent organisation’s in Scotland and Wales, so they can be offered to potential applicants using Go Construct.

The CITB also wants Go Construct to include work experience opportunities offered by employers.

CITB chief executive Sarah Beale said: “Go Construct was built in response to industry telling us that an information portal for careers was needed. We’re now acting on further feedback from employers, to offer the millions of people who have visited the site the ability to see more and more vacancies through the three governments’ national apprenticeships services.

“We’ll also be developing a feature for work experience opportunities too, to increase the supply of potential industry recruits to employers. We’re determined to build on our high-quality information portal with a full signposting service to link construction employers with the workers they need.”

