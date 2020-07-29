Clancy director moves to Cabinet Office

Jon Loveday

After two years with Clancy, Jon Loveday has taken up a new role as director of infrastructure enterprise and growth at the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA), which is part of the government’s Cabinet Office.

The IPA’s role is to help government departments deliver projects in the government major projects portfolio (GMPP).

According to the Cabinet Office, Jon Loveday “has pioneered award winning collaborative models across complex global supply chains in water, telecoms and energy”.

Before joining Clancy, he was with Thames Water for five years, developing its alliance strategy with contractors.

A chartered surveyor, his previous jobs include procurement director at Rok, before it collapsed, and a divisional director at Morgan Sindall Construction

IPA chief executive Nick Smallwood said: “We must consistently deliver our major projects successfully to help rebuild our economy and transform our infrastructure. I’m pleased to welcome Jon to the IPA, who brings with him a wealth of experience from the infrastructure sector. I’m sure Jon will play a major role as we move forward supporting the government’s ambitious agenda.”

Jon Loveday himself said: “I am delighted to be joining the IPA at such an important time. Our ability to deliver world leading infrastructure is at the heart of the UK government’s planned infrastructure revolution and we have a lead role to play in kick starting the economy.”

