Cleveland Bridge loads out massive girders

Factory manager Richard Parker (left) and project manager Michael Whinn with one of the 56-metre girders

The 56-metre-long girders have been made for a new bridge to span the A45 in Coventry.

Cleveland Bridge has been contracted to supply, fabricate and erect the bridge, which features a double-span ladder deck and a striking mast. The bridge components, including the 56-metre girders, have been fabricated at the company’s production facility in Darlington.

Once loaded on to trailers, the Coventry girders were carried as part a convoy of two vehicles, each measuring more than 60 metres in length, on a 180-mile journey to the bridge construction site. The bridge will be installed in March 2020.

Previously, Cleveland Bridge’s record for its longest girders was 50 metres, set in 2017 for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route project.

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “The fabrication of these 56-metre bridge girders is testament to the skills of our workforce and our extensive production capabilities. It is always a proud moment when a project is loaded out for installation, but when it’s record-breaking it’s particularly satisfying. It is also a major achievement to transport a load of this size and navigating the route across the country demonstrating the ability of our team and contractors to deliver a successful operation.”

