Close working with PPE now allowed on Scottish sites

Close working - with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPS) - can now take place on site, if necessary.

"The move into Phase 4 of the restart plan is subject to appropriate use of PPE, and we have agreed to it only after making certain that this will not impact on supplies required by the NHS," said housing minister Kevin Stewart.

Stewart has said: "I must reiterate again how important it is that the latest Scottish government and safe operating guidance is followed.”

The guidance is available from the Scottish government website.

