Coates replaces BTE in Manitou network

Robert Coates Plant Sales is becoming a Manitou dealer

Robert Coates sales, service and parts staff will undergo Manitou training during November and December. Parts stock will arrive before the year end, ensuring they are ready to support customer needs from 1st January 2021.

The new dealer appointment results from Manitou UK and BTE Plant Sales agreeing to part company at the end of 2020.

As part of the changes, PV Dobson’s Manitou territory will expand further south to the M62 and north Manchester, Hessle Fork Trucks extends its area south into Lincolnshire and Mawsley Machinery extends northwards into Leicestershire.

Manitou is a French manufacturer of telescopic handlers and liftign equipment, widely used in both construction and agriculture.

