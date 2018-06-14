Collins first with Trimble's 3D dozer control

The 3D Machine Control interface

Collins Earthworks worked with distributor Sitech to fit the 3D Machine Control system to its latest Cat D6N machine.

The system allows Collins to fully use 3D across both planning and implementation for its customers. Customers can see progress updates and confirm work has been completed.

One of the major changes with the system is the movement of both the masts and the GNSS receivers from the blade to the cab, with two receivers making it much easier to perform steep slope work and complex designs with tight tolerances.

Managing director Dave Collins said: “You only have to look around the site to see how different it is when you are using 3D machine control. This makes a big difference in the way we are able to service our customers and how we share the commercial benefits of technology with our customers.”

Collins has a full suite of Trimble equipment and software, supported both onsite and remotely by Sitech. This includes the Trimble Business Centre software package, which allows engineers to share 3D models using GPS with operators in the cab to keep them up to date with changes to specifications or plans.

Collins technical director Adam Proctor added: “3D Machine Control gives us valuable real-time knowledge, enabling us to act much quicker to any changes in design or sequence of works.”