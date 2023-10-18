Collusion suspected in construction chemicals market

The CMA said that it had reasons to suspect anti-competitive behaviour has taken place involving a number of suppliers of these construction chemicals as well as some industry bodies.

“This conduct relates to the supply of chemical admixtures and additives which are an essential input for products like concrete, mortars and cement used in the construction industry,” it said.

The CMA is working with the European Commission, which has also launched an investigation into suspected anticompetitive conduct in the sector today. The CMA is also in contact with other authorities, including the United States Department of Justice antitrust division.

