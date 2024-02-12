Companies fined after roofer’s fall

Horizon Roofing Specialist Ltd had been appointed by principal contractor – Bromley-based Property Facilities Group Ltd – to undertake the installation of a new roof at Aspire Academy in Welling.

On the back of this, Horizon Roofing was then appointed to replace the roof of an adjacent modular building that was being refurbished, due to the original contractor becoming unavailable to complete the work.

On 29th September 2020, three roofers began work on the modular building roof. During the work, an unexpected flare from a gas gun caused one of the roofers to stumble backwards and fall from the edge of the unprotected roof to the ground below.

The roofer who worked for Horizon Roofing, suffered multiple fractures to both of his legs and required surgery.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Property Facilities Group and Horizon Roofing had failed to adequately plan, appropriately supervise and ensure that the work was carried out in a safe manner.

Property Facilities Group Ltd of Newman Road, Bromley, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 4(1) of the Work at Height Regulations 2005. It was fined £14,000 and ordered to pay £1,619.25 costs at a hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.

Horizon Roofing Specialist Limited of Langham Road, Robertsbridge, pleaded guilty to the same offence. It was fined £3,333 and was ordered to pay £1,619.25 costs.

HSE inspector Gemma Cox said after the hearing: “Too many workers are injured every year as a result of falling from roofs with unprotected edges. The victim sustained serious injuries which could have been prevented if basic, industry standard control measures had been put in place.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk