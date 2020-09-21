Compass picked for Inverness Castle enabling works

Work carried out under the enabling contract will include checks for asbestos, timber preservation and the building structure. The enabling contract will start on 5th October and is anticipated to last for one year. The findings will influence the length of the main construction contract, which is estimated to last for three years.

UK government minister for Scotland David Duguid said: “The UK Government is investing £3 million in this major renovation project to create a must-see visitor attraction in the Highlands. We know tourism will contribute greatly to the economic recovery of the region as we bounce back from Covid-19.

“We are creating opportunities and unlocking growth across Inverness and the Highlands by investing £53m into the City Region Deal as part of more than £1.5bn of investment into Growth Deals right across Scotland, supporting the future of our economy.”

Tourism secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Inverness Castle is a project close to my heart and I’m pleased to see it take another major step forward in its transformation from Sheriff Court to world-class visitor attraction with this announcement that a local business, Compass Building and Construction Services, has won the contract. Scottish government funding through the Inverness City Region Deal has enabled this and I am pleased we are able to contribute £15 million to the transformation of the Castle.”

Compass Building & Construction Services managing director Thom Macleod said: “I am very proud of the fact that the Compass team has been successful in winning this contract. The award of the contract is made all the more special on the basis that Compass is a local Highland company. Being able to take part in such a high-profile project that will play a role in the generations to come is so exciting. The team is very much looking forward to getting started.”

