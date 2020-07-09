Construction contractors join Period Dignity movement

Murphy joined this week; Willmott Dixon joined earlier in the year without any apparent publicity.

Hey Girls period products will be available for free at seven Murphy sites across the UK in offices, project sites and in depots, available to its 600 female employees.

Murphy is not only supporting its staff, it is also giving back to the scheme by taking part in the UK-based Hey Girls ‘buy one, give one’ model. For every period product bought for employees, the same amount is donated to a local charity, foodbank or service provider for women/girls facing period poverty. From Murphy’s order, products will be donated to Birmingham-based charity Cysters – Womens Support and Awareness Group.

Dawn Moore, group director of people at Murphy, said: “We’re delighted to be joining forces with Hey Girls and making Murphy an even better place to work. One of our colleagues had the idea for female convenience packs last year, and the pilot we ran was a great success. This partnership is taking that another step forward. We’re well aware that the sector as a whole needs to attract more women, and we’re hoping that through partnerships like this, we can attract more talented people to come and work for Murphy.”

Willmott Dixon senior build manager Mark Bennett has championed the initiative on his company's sites installing these across our sites.

Celia Hodson, founder of Hey Girls, said: “We’re delighted that Murphy has joined the Period Dignity movement, joining a list of like-minded employers across the UK who see access to period products as a basic need for their female workforce.

“They join a diverse list of employers that include Virgin, The Scottish FA, Skyscanner, Willmott Dixon Construction and Brewdog who not only are providing for their workforce but are simultaneously giving back to their communities by donating the same sized order to women and young people from low income families who simply cannot afford to cover the cost of their period."

The products being purchased by Murphy are through their distribution partner Lyreco, who provide all their office supplies in the UK.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk