Construction Index Live streaming service makes its debut

Thu July 19 2018

4 Jul Construction Index LIVE, a new streaming service from The Construction Index, is launched today with live coverage of a heavy equipment auction in Leeds.

Live from Leeds
At www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/live you can watch Euro Auctions’ unreserved heavy construction and industrial plant auction as it happens in Leeds.

The extensive inventory over three days includes excavators, screeners, crushers, tractors, farm machinery, commercial vehicles, rollers, compactors, loaders, telescopic handlers, cranes, access equipment, dumpers, generators, dozers and motor graders.

With England’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory against Colombia in the FIFA World Cup last night, it was a slower start than usual but business was expected to pick up by mid-morning.

 

 

 

 

 

