Construction machinery sector launches Badges for Bobbies

CESAR Champion pin badges that police officers can now collect

There are three different enamel pin badges up for grabs: red for an all terrain vehicle (ATV), green for a tractor and blue for an earthmover. Each badge is engraved "CESAR Champion" and comes with a card saying "Congratulations you are a CESAR Champion".

And whoever collects the most badges at the end of the year will get a certificate.

The CESAR scheme is an industry-wide programme of embedding security tags into machines for tracking and identifying stolen equipment. It is run by the Construction Equipment Association, which has had to get creative since the collapse of the Metropolitan Police Plant & Agricultural National Intelligence Unit (PANIU) last year due to lack of industry funding.

Dave Luscombe, CEA’s head of special projects, explained the badges-for-bobbies procedure; “If a police officer, while conducting any check on an ATV, a piece of agricultural machinery or a piece of construction plant, using any of the CESAR technologies, and identifies that the asset is stolen, he/she will qualify for an exclusive and limited edition CESAR Champion pin badge.”

