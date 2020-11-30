Construction minister stretched thin

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue December 01 2020

22 hours The government has turned to Nadhim Zahawi, the junior minister whose business brief includes construction, to run the Covid vaccine roll-out.

Nadhim Zahawi, minister for construction and vaccines
Nadhim Zahawi will double up as a parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department of Health & Social Care as well as remaining a parliamentary undersecretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

His existing responsibilities at BEIS include industrial strategy, business and construction. He is co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council. To that list he can now add 'minister for Covid vaccine deployment'.

Mr Zahawi posted on Twitter: “A big responsibility &a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly-saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter.”

Kurdish Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of the market research firm YouGov, and was its chief executive before being elected MP for Stratford-on-Avon in 2010

