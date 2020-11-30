Construction minister stretched thin

Nadhim Zahawi, minister for construction and vaccines

Nadhim Zahawi will double up as a parliamentary undersecretary of state at the Department of Health & Social Care as well as remaining a parliamentary undersecretary at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

His existing responsibilities at BEIS include industrial strategy, business and construction. He is co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council. To that list he can now add 'minister for Covid vaccine deployment'.

Mr Zahawi posted on Twitter: “A big responsibility &a big operational challenge but absolutely committed to making sure we can roll out vaccines quickly-saving lives and livelihoods and helping us #buildbackbetter.”

Kurdish Iraqi-born Nadhim Zahawi was a co-founder of the market research firm YouGov, and was its chief executive before being elected MP for Stratford-on-Avon in 2010

