Construction slave master arrested in London

The GLAA acted after it received intelligence that the potential victims, all Romanian men in their 20s, had been trafficked to the UK for financial exploitation while working in construction.

GLAA investigators were supported by officers from the Metropolitan Police in visiting two addresses in the Newham and Barking areas on the morning of Tuesday 13th November.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Romanian man, has been interviewed and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The potential victims are being assessed and given the support that they require, the GLAA said.

GLAA senior investigating officer Tony Byrne said: “While we are in the early stages of the investigation, I am very pleased that we have already been able to help six potential modern slavery victims who are now getting the expert support that they need.

"We are grateful for the assistance provided by our colleagues in the police. Once again, this demonstrates the importance of positive partnership working to protect vulnerable and exploited individuals.”