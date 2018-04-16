Construction starts of full-scale French hyperloop test

The first tubes have arrived on site in Toulouse, France, for a full-scale test of hyperloop high-speed transport technology.

The tubes will be assembled at the research and development centre of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT). They have an internal diameter of 4m and are designed to be optimised for both passenger capsules and shipping containers. The first phase includes a closed 320m system that will be operational this year. In addition, a second full-scale system of 1km elevated by pylons at a height of 5.8m will be completed next year.

Both systems are upgradeable and will be used by both HTT and partner companies. The full-scale passenger capsule, near completion at Carbures in Spain, is scheduled for delivery this summer.

HTT is one of a number of companies seeking to develop and commercialise hyperloop technology. Hyperloop is intended moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds in a partial vacuum.

“Five years ago we set out to solve transportation’s most pressing problems; efficiency, comfort and speed. Today we take an important step forward to begin to achieve that goal,” said HTT CEO Dirk Ahlborn. “Hyperloop is more than just displays of rapid acceleration and more than just breaking speed records. The real opportunity is to create an efficient and safe system with an unparalleled passenger experience.”

“Building in full-scale means we’re committed to innovation in the long-term,” said Bibop Gresta, HTT chairman. “We’ve pioneered the technology, proved feasible and insurable by the world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich RE. We have agreements in place in nine countries where we’re working on feasibility and regulations. We have a research centre for freight and logistics in Brazil and a facility in Toulouse where we’ll deliver the first full-scale passenger capsule. Hyperloop is no longer a concept, it has become a commercial industry.”

Further Images