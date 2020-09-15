Contract awarded for Queensland highway

Townsville's road network is being upgraded

Over 560 jobs are expected to be created by the ring road project along with another Townsville contract that has moved into the early-works phase.

Deputy prime minister and minister for infrastructure, transport and regional development Michael McCormack said major construction for both projects was on track to begin next year.

Both the Townsville Ring Road – Stage 5 project and the AU$107.7m Bruce Highway – Townsville Northern Access Intersections Upgrade are part of the Queensland and Australian governments’ AU$1.5bn joint-commitment to roads in the north of the state. Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said such regional road upgrades formed the cornerstone of the state government’s AU$50bn plan to invest in large infrastructure projects that will support and sustain jobs.

The Townsville Northern Access Intersections Upgrade will duplicate 5.2km of the Bruce Highway, including a new bridge over Black River, while the Stage 5 project will complete the expansion to four lanes of the 22km Townsville Ring Road. “These projects are part of our $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline which will support our economy by creating jobs in North Queensland as we recover from Covid-19,” said McCormack.

State Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper said: “The 395 jobs from the ring road project could not come at a better time for Townsville as it continues to respond to the economic impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic. These projects are being built by the north for the north and will bust congestion, make our roads safer and get people and freight where they need to go.

“This is something I’ve been long calling for and it’s great to see that the $230 million project will duplicate the last remaining two-lane section of the Townsville Ring Road.”

