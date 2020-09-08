Contract wins for Caddick

Elland Road

Under a £1.3m contract, Caddick Construction will help Leeds United Football Club prepare for life in the Premier League, expanding its coach park and upgrading its broadcasting facilities.

Caddick will start work next month on the new coach park on the Fullerton Park and West Stand car park, a Sky Compound and a pedestrian walkway to the Elland Road stadium.

The improvements are expected to be completed by December.

Over the years Caddick has been involved in various projects with Leeds United including the design and construction of its banquet, conferencing and exhibition facility. Caddick also refurbished the Elland Road East Stand and built the club’s training facility at Thorp Arch near Wetherby.

Elsewhere, in Kendal, a £4.5m contract will see Caddick reconfigure and refurbish Kendal Town Hall and South Lakeland House for South Lakeland District Council.

Kendal Town Hall

As well as upgrading working facilities, the refurbishment will increase the range of events that can be accommodated at the Town Hall, provide disability access, open up more meeting room space for community groups and provide a joint reception area.

The works will include improvements to insulation and windows and a green roof, solar panels and motion sensor LED lighting will be installed.

Work here starts next month and is set to complete in September 2021.

