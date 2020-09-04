Contractor appointed for Vancouver subway

The work will be carried out by Broadway Subway Project Corporation, an Acciona-Ghella joint venture.

The Broadway Subway is a 5.7km extension of the Millennium Line from VCC-Clark Station to Broadway and Arbutus in Vancouver. The Broadway Subway project budget is $2.83 billion, funded and delivered by the government of British Columbia (BC), with contributions from the government of Canada and the city of Vancouver.

The contract with the Broadway Subway Project Corporation to design, construct and partially finance the Broadway Subway Project is valued at CA$1.728bn. Construction will begin this autumn, with the line due to come into service in 2025.

The subway is designed to provide a fast and frequent SkyTrain service to British Columbia’s second-largest jobs centre, healthcare services, an emerging innovation and research hub and growing residential communities. Six new underground stations will connect the communities and neighbourhoods.

“The Broadway Subway is being constructed along the busiest bus corridor in our region, which was also home to the most used bus route in Canada and the United States last year,” said Kevin Desmond, CEO, TransLink. “This important project will transform the region’s transportation network, reduce congestion and improve travel times for our customers.”

Once opened, the commute from VCC-Clark to Arbutus Station will take 11 minutes, saving the average transit commuter almost 30 minutes a day and relieving traffic congestion along Broadway.

Premier John Horgan said: “As we restore the economy through BC’s Restart Plan, major infrastructure projects like the Broadway Subway line will be key to our recovery. When completed, the Broadway Subway will transform how people get around in Vancouver. It will mean faster travel to work and school, better access to local business and fewer cars on the road.”

Vancouver mayor Kennedy Stewart said: “The Broadway corridor is the second-largest employment centre in BC with more than 85,000 jobs, but growing traffic congestion and transit overcrowding are impacting economic growth and the quality of life for our residents. With construction starting soon, we are closer to making an amazing street even better. This project will better the lives of families and workers, and further connect an essential hub to the rest of the region.”

Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) is leading the delivery of the Broadway Subway Project on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

