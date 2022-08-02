Contractor selected for £55m Farnborough hangar

Domus III has been designed by Gebler Tooth.

The £55m hangar will be the largest infrastructure project at Farnborough Airport this century. Work is set to start in the coming weeks while the airport remains fully operational.

Architect for the Domus III project is Gebler Tooth.

Work involves the construction of an additional large span portal building with high specification concrete floors, associated airport apron works and hangar doors.

Airport chief executive Simon Geere said: “We want to be known as a global showcase for airport sustainability and the new hangar has been meticulously designed with this in mind.”

McLaughlin & Harvey construction director Douglas McCusker said: “We will draw on our previous experience of working in a live airport environment, to ensure that construction doesn’t impact the day to day activities at Farnborough Airport. Successful delivery of the project will draw upon our wealth of experience in both the industrial and infrastructure sectors and we look forward to working with the client, design team and our supply chain partners for what is sure to be a flagship development for all involved.”

