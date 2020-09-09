Contractor stops work for Covid testing

Bowmer & Kirkland is building an Amazon fulfilment centre at Summit Park

This is in response to 39 positive cases being recorded at the site in the last six days.

Nottinghamshire County Council and partner agencies is setting up the test centre on the site, just for those who work there. The testing will take place from Tuesday 8th September until Thursday 10th September 2020.

Summit Park is currently being built by main contractor Bowmer & Kirkland on behalf of Sladen Estates and Peveril Securities. The site is due to become home to a new Amazon fulfilment centre. There are more than 600 people working on the site.

Nottinghamshire County Council director of public health Jonathan Gribbin said: “The Council’s public health team has been monitoring the situation at the site. In conjunction with our partners in the National Institute of Health Protection, Ashfield District Council, and the local NHS, we have stepped up our testing strategy.”

He added: “Nottinghamshire County Council has been working closely with the main contracting employer at the site, Bowmer & Kirkland in order to make testing available. Bowmer & Kirkland has already put in place a high standard of on-site safety measures. By standing down the site to implement a deep clean they have demonstrated how seriously they are taking the matter and we are grateful for their cooperation. “

Bowmer & Kirkland construction director David Scorer said: “The health and safety of our workforce is our absolute priority and we are working closely with Nottinghamshire County Council public health teams and the NHS to introduce this testing facility. There are between 600-700 people working at the Summit Park site so we have reinforced our rigorous and effective control measures, including social distancing working practices, removal of canteen facilities, additional deep cleaning and discouraging car sharing. Our workplace induction programmes include comprehensive Covid-19 secure guidance that everyone on site must adhere to.

“The testing facility will be a very welcome addition to the existing measures we have in place so we can identify any further positive cases and take action as necessary.”

Jonathan Gribbin, the council’s public health director, added: “The single best strategy for reducing the spread of Covid-19 is that everyone adheres to the government guidance in full. This includes frequent, rigorous handwashing, maintaining two metres distance (and one metre plus specified precautions where two metres is not possible), wearing a face covering where required, isolating immediately and getting a free test if you have symptoms.”

