Contractors invited to bid for the City’s £300m Justice Quarter

View of the planned Justice Quarter on Fleet Street, by Eric Parry Architects

The Salisbury Square Development, previously known as the Fleet Street Estate, comprises a new combined court facility and police headquarters in the City of London.

Designed by Eric Parry Architects, the project has been dubbed London’s new Justice Quarter.

The development will also comprise a commercial office building, a public house within a repurposed listed building and extensive public realm improvements.

The project has been drawn up by the City of London Corporation in collaboration with City of London Police and HM Courts & Tribunals Services. Planning permission was granted last month.

The new City of London Law Courts will be the flagship for HM Courts & Tribunal Service and the Ministry of Justice, containing Crown, Magistrates, County and Civil Courts all in a single building. This new court replaces the ageing Mayor’s and City of London Court, the City of London Magistrates’ Court and will also contain eight Crown courtrooms. Criminal cases heard at the Old Bailey will not be affected by the scheme.

The contract notice is published on the government's tender notice website. It puts the construction contract value at between £300m and £315m.

Architect Eric Parry said: “The adage that ‘the whole is greater than the sum of the parts’ fits well the challenge of the Salisbury Square Development, because three new individual buildings are bound together in a civic ensemble with the surrounding city.

The site

“This new development is a commendable long-term investment in buildings and public space that will benefit Londoners and provide facilities that are befitting of the City of London’s leading role within the legal and law enforcement professions, both in the UK and globally.”

The plan will be financed entirely by the City of London through the redevelopment of the existing courts (Mayor’s and City of London Country Court and City of London Magistrates Court) and the sale of two police facilities (Wood Street Police Station and Snow Hill Police Station).

