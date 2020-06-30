Contractors named for £500m Re:fit framework

The framework runs for four years and is expected to be used to procure up to £500m of contracts during this time.
Re:fit is co-owned and managed by Local Partnerships and the Greater London Authority (GLA) and is used by public bodies implementing energy efficiency measures and local energy generation projects on their assets.
The full list of service providers on the Re:fit 4 framework is:
- Ameresco
- Asset Plus Energy Performance
- Bouygues E&S FM UK
- Breathe Energy
- Cenergist
- Centrica Business Solutions UK
- E.ON Control Solutions
- EDF Energy Customers
- Engie Services
- Mi-Space (UK)
- Switch2 Energy
- Spie Facilities
- Statkraft UK
- SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions
- Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK
- Vital Energi Utilities.
Engie is already delivering several key projects through the previous Re:fit framework, including work with Milton Keynes Council to deliver energy improvements and carbon reduction initiatives.
