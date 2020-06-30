Contractors named for £500m Re:fit framework

The framework runs for four years and is expected to be used to procure up to £500m of contracts during this time.

Re:fit is co-owned and managed by Local Partnerships and the Greater London Authority (GLA) and is used by public bodies implementing energy efficiency measures and local energy generation projects on their assets.

The full list of service providers on the Re:fit 4 framework is:

Ameresco

Asset Plus Energy Performance

Bouygues E&S FM UK

Breathe Energy

Cenergist

Centrica Business Solutions UK

E.ON Control Solutions

EDF Energy Customers

Engie Services

Mi-Space (UK)

Switch2 Energy

Spie Facilities

Statkraft UK

SSE Enterprise Energy Solutions

Veolia Energy & Utility Services UK

Vital Energi Utilities.

Engie is already delivering several key projects through the previous Re:fit framework, including work with Milton Keynes Council to deliver energy improvements and carbon reduction initiatives.

