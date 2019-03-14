Contracts awarded for first phase of Finnish hospital

Northern Ostrobothnia Hospital District have chosen two companies as its alliance partners for the first phase of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 project. They will develop the project’s so-called ‘B-building’.

The implementation through an alliance model will see execution is preceded by a development stage. The plans will be developed in collaboration with alliance partners, hospital line management and personnel. After the development stage, the hospital district will make a separate decision on initiating the execution phase. The execution involves the building of about 56,400 gross square metres of new hospital premises and underground parking spaces in Kontinkangas in Oulu.

In the first phase, two 10-storey buildings, buildings A and B, will be built simultaneously so that they form a single entity. The goal is for the B-building to be completed in 2023. The A-building will be built by NCC Suomi in alliance with building systems contractor Aro-Systems, automation contractor Siemens as well as other operators. Overall, the construction project of the new hospital complex will take around 10 years and the investment costs of the new buildings totals about €1bn (£860m).

“The new hospital is essential and urgent for us,” said Kari-Pekka Tampio, project director of the Future Hospital OYS 2030 initiative. The plan to speed up the construction work was updated in the summer of 2018 - now we will have facilities for accident and emergency four years faster than initially planned. In addition, we will save approximately €300 million with the new plan’s construction order as we speed up the completion of the new hospital with six years. When the contractors for the first phase have now been chosen, we can move a step forward in the construction of the new hospital.”

"The importance of good preliminary planning is emphasised when the execution of the project happens in parallel with hospital operations,” said Ville Tamminen, head of the Finland division at Caverion. In particular, the execution of technical systems requires careful planning to ensure normal and uninterrupted hospital operations during the construction phase, he added.

A goal of the construction project is to find environmentally friendly and innovative solutions and to take into consideration the effects and costs of throughout the life cycle. "The project makes use of life cycle cost calculation and indicators for decreasing costs and improving energy and material efficiency," said Markus Pöllä, project development manager at Skanska.