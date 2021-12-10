Cooks joins Mecalac network

Mecalac accounts manager Danny Hale (left) and Cooks Midlands managing director Darren Cook

Cooks Midlands Ltd, based in Stanton under Bardon, Leicestershire, will handle Mecalac sales and servicing across the East Midlands.

Mark Royse, head of sales at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, said he was looking to Cooks to “build strong bonds with excavator operators” across the region.

Cooks Midlands managing director Darren Cook said: “Mecalac’s unique excavator range is innovative, productive and developed to set the standards in both performance and capability. There is growing demand for the latest models across the Midlands, especially when it comes to forestry, agriculture and groundworks applications, so we’re confident that Mecalac’s portfolio will be well-received by owner-operators, site managers and rental firms alike.”

