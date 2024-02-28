Costain moving into the Can of Ham

70 St Mary Axe

Costain’s new headquarters will be at 70 St Mary Axe, colloquially known as the Can of Ham, the construction of which completed in 2019.

Costain will take the 7th floor of 70 St Mary Axe, a floorspace of 17,181 sq ft, as it increases its presence in the capital. The move is expected to complete in the second half of 2024.

The new office will have space for approximately 125 desk.

Costain already has a London office, in Foster Lane, just round the corner from St Paul’s, but there is space for only 30 or so staff there.

As part of the move, Costain – which was originally based in Liverpool before moving south in the 1920s – will vacate both its Foster Lane office and its Maidenhead headquarters (since 2007) at Vanwall Business Park. The company said that it will maintain a presence in Maidenhead for employees based there and is finalising a suitable location.

Chief executive Alex Vaughan said: “This is an exciting new chapter in Costain’s 159-year history and one that points to a bright future. I’m really looking forward to the tremendous opportunities that the new head office will provide to all our people and our customers.

“Over the last few years, working requirements have changed, with increased co-location with our customers and dynamic working. We need an office that makes it easier for our people, customers and partners to connect, collaborate and create, and our new head office will do just that.”

