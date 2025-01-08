Costain recruits Morgan Sindall engineering director

Eva Soto Pérez

Eva Soto Pérez has joined Costain from Morgan Sindall to take charge of engineering design delivery and growth.

With more than 25 years’ experience in engineering and infrastructure, Eva joins from Morgan Sindall Infrastructure where she was engineering director. Prior to this, she worked for Aecom, Laing O’Rouke and WSP. Before moving to the UK, 10 years ago, she worked for FCC Construction and Dragados in Spain.

Her appointment comes during a period of commercial success for Costain after it recently won a £400m contract to deliver tunnel and lineside mechanical and electrical (M&E) systems for HS2.

Costain’s transportation managing director Jonathan Willcock said: “Against a backdrop of ageing assets, a growing population and climate change, demand for engineering and infrastructure solutions has never been higher. We are responding to that directly with the appointment of Eva.

“With her enviable CV and deep understanding of complex construction, delivery strategies and engineering, Eva’s addition will help drive our engineering led business plan forward. She will build on our in-house engineering expertise and ensure we continue to offer predictable, best-in-class solutions for our customers.”

Eva Soto Pérez said: “I am looking forward to adding to Costain’s strong reputation and excellent track record in delivering complex infrastructure that improves people’s lives.”

