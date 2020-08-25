Cotswold dealer signed up for electric loader

The battery-powered Elise 900

The Elise 900 loader is made by Kovaco Electric Company, which has its headquarters in Prague in the Czech Republic and manufacturers in Slovakia.

The father and son team of Paul and Finlay Bassett, based in Devon, are acting as Kovaco’s agents for UK and Ireland, tasked with establishing a sales network.

With their roots in agriculture rather than construction, the Bassetts’ first appointment for Kovaco is Heming Engineering Ltd, a Cotswolds tractor repair specialist.

Heming Engineering has been appointed sole dealer for the battery-powered Elise 900 loader across Warwickshire, Gloucestershire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire and Oxfordshire.

The Elise 900 comes in two versions, varying only in battery size. With a larger 400Ah battery in can lift 1400 kg ad run for eight hours; with a smaller 240Ah battery, lift capacity is 900 kg and run time six hours.

It can be operated either the conventional way, with the driver sitting in the cab manipulating two joysticks, or by remote control.

A two-joystick remote controller is available as an option but Kovaco suggests using a standard smart phone as the remote controller and dashboard. The Kovaco Electric mobile phone application is available to download from the internet.

Heming Group managing director Peter Heming said: “The beauty of the Kovaco Electric machines is that you get all the performance of diesel vehicles without emissions and noise. As there are only electrical motors in the machine service costs are set to a minimum, while operational cost savings compared to a conventional loader are dramatic and should pay for the machine within the first years of operation.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk