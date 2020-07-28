Council approval for £25m Birmingham surf park

Emerge Surf Birmingham

Emerge Surf Birmingham has received the backing of North Warwickshire Borough Council’s planning and development board for its application to build a 15-acre water sports park in Coleshill.

If built, the £25m wave park would have a 5.4-acre surf lagoon, powered by Wavegarden’s Cove technology, an outdoor heated swimming pool, hub building and a perimeter track for skateboards.

Steve Price, founder and CEO of Emerge Surf, said that he was excited and that the park would be really good, before adding: “Our focus now is on finalising our funding structure, progressing on-site groundworks, which we expect to start before the end of this year and working collaboratively with all partners as we prepare to open to the public in early 2022.”

Councillor David Wright, leader of North Warwickshire Borough Council, said: “We are all keen to see our economy bounce back from the Covid-19 outbreak and this is a major boost for our economy, particularly the very hard-pressed leisure and tourist sector. This will also boost physical activity levels in our area and there is an extensive community programme being worked up to include communities and schools. We are looking forward to this project progressing and for North Warwickshire to become famous not just as a centre for cycling and golf, but also for surfing.”

