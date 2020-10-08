Councillors clear plans for Liverpool tower block

CGI of Patagonia Place, alongside Lexington Tower and Plaza 1821

The £50m Patagonia Place development will have 278 apartments and will be the fifth residential block at Princes Dock, one of five neighbourhoods at Peel’s £5bn waterfront development.

Vermont is lined up as contractor build the project. Faulkner Chester Hall is the architect, with Arup providing planning consultation.

The project was previously called Hive City Docks and groundworks began in 2018 before coming to an abrupt halt in mysterious circumstances.

It is a neighbour for the 34-storey Lexington tower (an £82m Moda Living development) and the £21m (16-storey) Plaza 1821 tower, which Vermont also built after taking over from Forrest.

Your Housing Group development director Lorraine Donnelly said: “This is a really exciting project for YHG. To have a development on the iconic Liverpool waterfront offering high-quality apartments with incredible views of the Mersey is something that we are extremely proud to be part of. We can’t wait to get started on site.”

Darran Lawless, development director at Peel L&P’s Liverpool Waters said: “It’s fantastic to have reached this significant milestone, after a huge amount of work in collaboration with Your Housing Group, our advisory team and contractor Vermont, that has gone into securing planning consent.”

Liverpool Waters is regenerating 60 hectares of docklands. The development plan shows two million square metres of floorspace, including 9,000 residential units, 315,000 sqm of business space and 53,000 sqm of hotel and conference facilities. The waterfront project will also be the home to a new cruise liner terminal and hotel, a new Isle of Man ferry terminal currently under construction, and the proposed new Everton FC stadium.

