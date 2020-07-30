Coventry hire firm promotes long server

Clements directors (left to right) managing director Adrian Hutchinson, operations director Paul Dixon and chairman Jim Longstaff

Paul Dixon started with Clements Plant & Access Hire in 1974 straight from school. After an HGV apprenticeship he worked as an HGV mechanic, plant fitter, mobile service engineer and since 2007 as works manager.

“Paul is an invaluable member of the team,” said Clements managing director Adrian Hutchinson. “He has been with the business for 46 years and we are very proud of this effort and his promotion is long overdue.”

Chairman and owner Jim Longstaff added: “In these uncertain times we have massively benefitted from Paul’s work ethic and commitment and during the Covid-19 lockdown he volunteered to drive an HGV as part of our skeleton team to keep our key clients going, which is testament to the man, and his directorship is richly deserved.”

Paul Dixon himself said: “I love coming to work. No two days are the same. I’ve seen huge change over the years, which you just take it in your stride. I was blown away when Jim and Adrian invited me to be a director and I hope that I can continue to repay their faith in me. I aim to carry on for as long as possible and hope to achieve 50-years with the business.”

Jim Longstaff said that promoting Mr Dixon would enable him as chairman to step back from the day-to-day running of the business to explore opportunities to grow it.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk