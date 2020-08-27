  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu August 27 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Covid sends Bouygues into the red

Covid sends Bouygues into the red

3 hours French construction group Bouygues plummeted to a first-half loss in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 virus.

For the six months to 30th June 2020 Bouygues made a net loss of €244m, compared to a €225m first-half profit last year. Sales for the period were down 15% to €14,758 (2019 H1: €17,446m).

The construction businesses reported a current operating loss of €437m in first-half 2020, versus a current operating profit of €72m a year earlier.

Sales in the construction businesses were down 19% to €10.8bn in first half of 2020. France was particularly hard hit, with sales down 28%. International markets were down 10%.

A highlight of second-quarter 2020 was the current operating profit of €66m generated by Colas, due in particular to the rapid resumption of the roads activities, mostly in mainland France and Canada, the company said.

However, its construction backlog is at a record level – €35.7bn, up 6% year-on-year – and the group expects to return to ‘significant profitability’ in the second half of 2020, although this will still be down on 2019’s numbers.

Related Information

The construction order book includes a €1.1bn contract to build a section of the HS2 high-speed rail line in the UK.

The €2.7bn decrease in group first-half sales was entirely attributable to Covid-19, the company said, which had an estimated impact of -€2.8bn. In France, sales were down 19% due to the sudden lockdown on 17th March. Internationally, sales were down 10% related to the slowdown in activity and lockdown in various countries.

At group lveel, Bouygues made an operating loss of €176m for the first half, a deterioration of €671m year-on-year. It includes non-current charges of €44m, essentially at Colas, versus non-current income of €42m in first-half 2019.

Chairman and CEO Martin Bouygues said: “The long-term trends on which the group relies remain buoyant, despite the current crisis. After a challenging first half of the year, our fundamentals and our strategy should enable us to return to growth in all three sectors of activity.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »